NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans Invites Guests to Experience the Very Best of the Crescent City

"New Orleans is a destination that has long been on our wish list," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We could not be more excited to introduce Four Seasons to this incredible community, and to share an authentic and memorable New Orleans experience with guests from near and far. The transformation of this truly iconic building is stunning, and serves as a wonderful addition to Four Seasons portfolio of exceptional properties."

General Manager Mali Carow leads a passionate team of employees dedicated to bringing the Four Seasons experience to life in New Orleans. "We have assembled an unparalleled team of talented New Orleanians and experienced Four Seasons veterans from around the world who exemplify the tradition of warm and welcoming Southern hospitality. We've heard from so many Four Seasons guests, avid world travellers, and locals expressing their excitement for our opening – it's truly amazing!"

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is located on the Mississippi waterfront at the foot of Canal Street, just 20 minutes from both of the city's airports. Only steps from the historic French Quarter, the Warehouse Arts District and myriad parks and greenspaces, and with direct access to the city's streetcar line, visitors need not waste a moment in a city with so much to offer. For those travelling on business, the Hotel's location in the Central Business District and near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is ideal. Sports and entertainment fans will delight at the Hotel's proximity to the world class Superdome and Smoothie King Center.

"Guests can plan their visit around one of our many food, cocktail, music and community festivals, where they are able to enjoy our city's vibrant and energising culture," says Chef Concierge Melissa Comardelle, a New Orleans native who proudly wears Les Clefs d'Or – the golden keys of professional concierges the world over. "For those interested in a more intimate exploration of local culture, our team can arrange a private jazz concert at Preservation Hall for your family or friends, an evening with a local chef who will share their favourite local haunts before preparing dinner for you in their own restaurant, or a private streetcar ride through the historic Garden District with a personal guide."

A New Destination for Dining and Drinking, NOLA Style

In a city that continues to make its mark as one of America's most renowned culinary destinations, Four Seasons has partnered with acclaimed local chefs to introduce all-new restaurant concepts celebrating the South, as well as a spectacular lobby bar - all primed for celebration.

The experience begins at Chandelier Bar, a glamorous meeting spot that spills into the Hotel's main entrance and lobby and out onto a garden patio. Beverage Manager Hadi Ktiri's inventive drinks menu is stirred, shaken, muddled and poured beneath the jaw-dropping 15,000-piece light and glass installation that gives the bar its name, while live music is offered year-round, showcasing some of New Orleans' most talented artists.

The atmosphere extends further into Miss River, a "love letter to Louisiana" presented by acclaimed New Orleans Chef Alon Shaya on the lobby level. The ingredient-driven menu offers fresh takes on New Orleans classics with bold and familiar flavours and impeccable preparation. Guests can look forward to the lush duck and andouille gumbo, the showstopping salt-crusted Gulf red snapper, a clay pot presentation of local favourite "dirty" rice, and a whole carved buttermilk fried chicken designed for sharing in the dramatic settings indoors and outdoors designed by Alexander Waterworth Interiors. Chef Shaya has also conceived the shareable bites menu at Chandelier Bar.

Opening this fall, award-winning chef, Donald Link, is honouring his Louisiana heritage in his newest concept, Chemin a la Mer. Exemplifying its meaning – "pathway to the sea" – the enticing menu of steaks and seafood is a perfect combination of local fare executed with French techniques, set against panoramic views of the Mississippi. Not to be missed is the grand oyster bar, a New Orleans tradition taken in exciting new directions under Chef Link's expert eye.

More to Explore

Whether a much-needed getaway with friends, a romantic staycation, or a long-awaited family vacation, Four Seasons is ready to help make the most of each stay down to the last detail. A total of 341 beautifully appointed rooms and suites designed by Bill Rooney Studio offer accommodation options suited to each guest's purpose in the city. Rooms have a light and airy feel, with a palette of clean whites and pale greys accentuated with white-washed oak furnishings, textured fabrics and wall treatments and, above every bed, a striking tri-panel plaster relief depicting South's signature scent, the magnolia.

This fall, the Hotel will open its crescent-shaped rooftop swimming pool surrounded by inviting lounge chairs, four private cabanas and Mississippi River views; a 24/7 fitness centre conceived by Harley Pasternak; and The Spa, where Spa Director Toni Sullivan's team of highly trained therapists will customise treatments to get guests looking good and feeling good.

Complementing the world-class design throughout the Hotel is a carefully-curated art collection featuring local artists and those inspired by the city. Set within indoor and outdoor observation decks on the Hotel's 33rd and 34th floors is a state-of-the-art cultural exhibit designed to honour, celebrate and share stories of the diverse cultures that converged to create the magic that is New Orleans.

Be among the first to experience the new Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans: Whether it's the first time or the twentieth, now is the time to plan a trip to one of the world's most exciting cities. In celebration of its grand opening in the Crescent City, Four Seasons presents an Introductory Offer featuring 20 percent savings on the regular room rate, and the additional option of the Stay Longer package, which includes a complimentary third night when booking two nights at the regular room rate. Reservations may be made online, or by calling 1 800 819-5053 or 1 504 434-5100.

Events at Four Seasons

With 29,000 square feet (2,700 square metres) of stunning event spaces, Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans is already emerging as the city's preferred address for weddings, society galas and business functions. Modern river view ballrooms with no pillars or other obstructions offer a beautiful setting for grand celebrations, while open-air venues include a lovely Event Garden and the sky-high Observation Deck with panoramic views in all directions.

Couples looking to plan their wedding and get married at Four Seasons are invited to contact [email protected] to begin planning their celebration, while meeting planners and event hosts can learn more about Four Seasons event options by connecting with a dedicated event specialist at [email protected].

Living at Four Seasons

In addition to Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, the landmark 34-storey World Trade Center is home to 92 fully-serviced Four Seasons Private Residences. Residents enjoy access to all Hotel facilities including the spa, fitness centre, rooftop pool deck, expansive indoor/outdoor event spaces, Chandelier Bar, and signature restaurants by Chefs Alon Shaya and Donald Link.

