MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in green technology is good not only for the environment but also for the economy. And creating a prosperous net-zero future includes transforming transportation technologies. Freight transportation is critical to the Canadian economy yet currently accounts for over 10 percent of Canada's overall climate-warming emissions. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that build a low-emissions transportation sector and help companies thrive in a decarbonized industry while creating healthier, affordable, more sustainable communities for future generations.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, opened two calls for the Green Freight Program and the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative's (ZEVAI) new medium- and heavy-duty stream to help drivers save money at the pump while contributing to Canada's fight against climate change.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, was pleased to announce these calls on December 2 in Mississauga, Ontario, on behalf of Minister Wilkinson.

Green Freight Program

The first call for applications will fund successful projects under the $200-million Green Freight Program (GFP) to help fleets reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from on-road freight. Stream 1 of the GFP is designed to support investments in third-party fleet energy assessments and retrofits, such as aerodynamic devices, anti-idling equipment and fuel-efficient tires, to name a few. Successful applicants could each receive grants of up to $250,000 toward these activities.

Applications for this call will be accepted until funding is no longer available.

Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative

The second call for proposals focuses on awareness and education projects through the ZEVAI new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle (MHDV) stream. This expansion of the existing program will support outreach, education and capacity-building projects related to low- and zero-emission MHDVs, which include delivery vans, buses and certain long-haul freight trucks.

By improving awareness and confidence among businesses and fleet owners, ZEVAI projects will support more widespread adoption of these vehicles, further driving the decarbonization of the MHDV sector across the country.

Successful applicants from for-profit organizations could each receive up to 50 percent of their total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 for one-year projects and $200,000 for two-year projects. Governments, not-for-profit and Indigenous organizations could each receive up to 75 percent of total project costs, to a maximum of $150,000 for one-year projects and $300,000 for two-year projects.

This call for proposals will close on March 13, 2023.

Since 2016, Canada has invested over $1 billion to make electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Addressing gaps in zero-emission vehicle knowledge and experience remains vital to supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), as studies show that one of the primary barriers to adoption is low familiarity with ZEVs and relevant infrastructure. Using a three-pronged approach of increased awareness, purchase incentives and infrastructure deployment is key to growing public confidence in ZEVs and will help put Canada in the fast lane to net zero.

Through these new initiatives, the federal government is helping businesses save money, reduce pollution and decarbonize the fleet of today as they prepare for the adoption of the ZEVs of the future.

Quotes

"Canada is making strides in reducing emissions from transportation as part of our efforts to build a prosperous net-zero economy. This month, we are launching calls for proposals for the Green Freight Program and the expanded ZEV Awareness Initiative. This is how we are making progress on greening our commercial fleets as Canadian drivers access sustainable options to save money on gas while reducing emissions."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"By investing in fleet-wide solutions, the Government of Canada is supporting truckers in reducing emissions while maintaining our vital supply chains and getting Canadians the products they need on time. The ZEV Awareness Initiative is being expanded to include medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Whether they are consumers or truck drivers, folks across Canada are making the switch to cleaner options that also save them money at the pump."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick facts

These programs build on Minister Alghabra's announcement of the Incentive for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program in July. This incentive reduces emissions by helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

of the Incentive for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) Program in July. This incentive reduces emissions by helping businesses and communities across the country make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. Transportation accounts for about 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are those weighing more than 8,500 lbs., including large pickup trucks, delivery vans, refuse trucks, buses and long-haul freight trucks (Class 2B to 8).

to 8). Transport Canada's iMHZEV Program is expected to result in annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 200,000 tonnes per year in 2026, growing to three million tonnes per year by 2030.

iMHZEV Program is expected to result in annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 200,000 tonnes per year in 2026, growing to three million tonnes per year by 2030. Fifty-eight percent of Canadians have never ridden in or driven an EV, but 79 percent would be interested in taking a ZEV for a test drive.

By 2040, 100 percent of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in Canada will be ZEVs, where feasible.

will be ZEVs, where feasible. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of federal incentives to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]