NOW Magazine Returns to the Red Rocket

New agreement expands weekly print distribution to 75 TTC and GO Transit Locations Across GTA

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary NOW magazine ("NOW") has entered into a contract (the "Agreement") with Gateway Direct Media, North America's premier newsstand retailer, to distribute 15,000 copies of its weekly print editions at 75 Gateway locations at TTC and GO Transit terminals. The first issues will be available to public transit commuters on March 12, 2020.

NOW's weekly print issue, which recently reported a readership growth of 12% and reaches 1,636,0001 readers each month, is currently available at over 740 locations around Toronto. Under the agreement, NOW will be distributed at an additional 75 TTC and GO Transit locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including sites at North York, Scarborough, Pickering, New Market, Richmond Hill, Etobicoke, Whitby, Mississauga, Oakville and Burlington.

"NOW's influence within the city is undeniable and we are thrilled to be bringing its unique editorial voice back to Toronto's commuter traffic. Our partnership with Gateway Direct Media allows us to distribute an additional 60,000 printed copies monthly thus increasing our core audience considerably. This expanded reach, coupled with our ongoing strategy to drive omnichannel engagement through NOW's various platforms, opens new and exciting opportunities to monetize our audience," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our customers and commuters alike access to Toronto's iconic, alternative weekly news and entertainment voice. Our longstanding relationship with NOW magazine offers much sought-after original and cutting-edge journalism to a huge new influential audience within Ontario," said Sandra Kayyali, Director of Marketing at Gateway Direct Media. "The publication will be available for free pickup every Thursday via our publication newsstands at Gateway stores located within the TTC Subway and GO Transit Networks."

The Agreement between MediaCentral and Gateway Direct Media includes rack signage and digital ads, which compliment MediaCentral's efforts to enhance NOW's print readership with digital content through its rapidly emerging nowtoronto.com digital platform. Nowtoronto.com saw 800,0002 users visit the site in January 2020, a figure that has grown steadily month-over-month. The distribution announcement follows MediaCentral's recent announcement that it is in the midst of upgrading all its digital properties with new extended capabilities to further digitize and evolve content in order to capitalize on modern media consumption habits.

As part of its return to the TTC, NOW Magazine will be increasing news surrounding the topic of public transportation including editorial relevant to both transit issues and lifestyle alike to speak directly to the transit rider. NOW Magazine already releases a weekly public transit column written by Steve Munro every Monday morning online at nowtoronto.com.

About NOW Central Communications Inc

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: @nowtoronto Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium readers of the 100 alternative weekly newspapers across North America, creating the most powerful untapped audience of influencers.

For more information: www.mediacentralcorp.com

