Now Magazine publishes third annual 'Black Futures Month' issue

This week's issue profiles five Torontonians working toward Black liberation

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - NOW Central Communications Inc. ("NOW" or "NOW Magazine") a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) has released its annual Black Futures Month issue this week, inspired by the growing movement to recognize February as Black Futures Month. Held in conjunction with Black History Month, the movement pushes for a world where Black people are liberated.

The issue, available online at nowtoronto.com from Jan 29 and across 800 news stands in Toronto from Jan 30, profiles five Torontonians making progressive change in the city. Working across different fields and contributing to a future free from racism oppression and discrimination, this issue envisions the future of urban farming, city planning, art, poetry and fashion design.

This year's feature was written by Christine Clarke, Kelsey Adams, Neil Price and Chaka V. Grier. Subjects for the 2020 issue are:

Isaac Crosby : The lead hand in urban agriculture at Evergreen Brickworks who creates pathways for BIPOC futures on the land through gardening, land restoration and land-based healing programs

The lead hand in urban agriculture at Evergreen Brickworks who creates pathways for BIPOC futures on the land through gardening, land restoration and land-based healing programs Ashley McKenzie-Barnes : This year's curator of Harbourfront Centre's Kuumba 25, Toronto's longest running Black History Month Festival now in its 25 th year, which aims to strengthen Toronto's Black community by connecting voices beyond borders

This year's curator of Harbourfront Centre's Kuumba 25, longest running Black History Month Festival now in its 25 year, which aims to strengthen Black community by connecting voices beyond borders Canisia Lubrin : An award-nominated poet and writer originally from St Lucia . Her forthcoming poetry collection The Dyzgraphxst explores meanings of kinship through the reach of language across geographies and generations

An award-nominated poet and writer originally from . Her forthcoming poetry collection explores meanings of kinship through the reach of language across geographies and generations Cheryll Case : The founder and principal urban planner of CP Planning, whose work concentrates on building inclusive conversations and addressing the structural conditions that affect access to affordable housing

The founder and principal urban planner of CP Planning, whose work concentrates on building inclusive conversations and addressing the structural conditions that affect access to affordable housing Spencer Badu : A fashion designer who launched his streetwear line in 2015 and aims to break boundaries whilst challenging stereotypes and societal norms. His clothes have been worn by A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

NOW editor Kevin Ritchie says of the issue: "We conceived this feature three years ago with former staff writer Christine Clarke and it's important for us to continue highlighting the creative and activist work of Black Torontonians – in February and every month. It's one way for NOW to show our solidarity, report on and support the fight for an equal future."

The Black Futures Month issue is available on newsstands until February 5.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's weekly news and entertainment voice, published every Thursday. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading weekly publication that has defined and pioneered the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com are wholly owned subsidiaries of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: @nowtoronto Facebook:

ABOUT MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets, starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Magazine and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral seeks to consolidate the 100 million strong audience of alternative weekly publications across North America, unifying a powerful demographic through cutting-edge content, events, social media and programmatic advertising. For more information: www.mediacentralcorp.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Relations: Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]