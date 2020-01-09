NOW Magazine Launches 5th Annual Love Your Body Issue, Celebrating Body Positivity

Past issues have included a trans burlesque performer, a basketball player who uses a wheelchair, and a pregnant activist, all stripping down to celebrate body positivity.

As one of NOW Magazine's most-widely read editions of the year, past issues have been featured internationally in publications like Daily Mail, Self, People Magazine and The Huffington Post.

Curated by NOW editors Kevin Ritchie , Natalia Manzocco , Samantha Edwards and Radheyan Simonpillai , and shot by Samuel Engelking , today's issue of NOW includes profiles and stunning photography of eight people who bared all (literally and emotionally) to share what life is like in their skin.

The cover features Leisse Wilcox , a life coach and podcast host who shares how her breast cancer and subsequent double mastectomy rebooted the relationship she had with herself.

Other participants include Roxy Menzies , a fitness instructor who posed at eight months pregnant; Kayla Logan , a self-love advocate who's traveled North America to pose in her underwear as part of an ongoing body positivity project, and Mackenzie Kundakcioglu , a nonbinary barber who discusses finding their own balance between masculinity and femininity.

"This issue is a real labor of love at NOW," said NOW Magazine lifestyle editor Natalia Manzocco. "We are so grateful for our inspiring, incredible participants. Their stories prove that self-love is a complex, ongoing journey; that confidence and self-appreciation can often come from surprising places; and that it's never a bad time to learn to celebrate yourself.



The 2020 Body Love issue features:

"This type of ground-breaking content is exactly why protecting the voice of alternative weeklies is crucial," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral/Publisher of NOW Magazine, who purchased NOW Magazine in December 2019. "We are thrilled to continue to support the talented editors, writers and photographers at NOW to give them the platform to share these types of human-interest stories that just aren't being published in mainstream media."



NOW Magazine's Love Your Body issue is available on news stands across Toronto from today until January 16th and online at nowtoronto.com .



Photography credit: NOW Magazine, Samuel Engelking.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's weekly news and entertainment voice, published every Thursday. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading weekly publication that has defined and pioneered the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com are wholly owned subsidiaries of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: NowToronto Facebook: Now Magazine.

About MediaCentral

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent and alternative media company. By consolidating the currently fragmented independent and alternative media markets, MediaCentral Corp. will unite the influencers, tastemakers and culture leaders of the world and is strategically positioned to become a competitive global media publishing company serving the fastest-growing readership demographics.

www.mediacentralcorp.com Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Twitter: @mediacentralc Facebook: Media Central Corp.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER



This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Relations: Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]