NOW Magazine announces new Editor and Political Editor

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - NOW Central Communications Inc. ("NOW" or "NOW Magazine") a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation (CSE: FLYY) (FSE: 3AT) has appointed new Senior Editorial leads moving into 2020 to spearhead the continued growth of the iconic weekly alternative news and entertainment voice, under the publishing company who acquired the brand in November of last year.

Kevin Ritchie, previously Senior Culture Editor, has been promoted to Editor and will be overseeing the brand's journalism across all platforms, including NOW Magazine, nowtoronto.com and CannCentral.com. Kevin has been working with the NOW brand for a decade, since his days of contributing to interviews and reviews within the music section.

"It's an honour to be appointed Editor of NOW Magazine at such an exciting time in the publication's history" says Kevin. "After spending the better part of three years heading up our culture coverage, I'm looking forward to working with our tireless group of editors, writers, critics, designers and photographers to continue expanding our daily coverage across all sections. The city is going through huge challenges and changes and I'm committed to building on NOW's legacy as a progressive, alternative voice in Toronto news, lifestyle and arts journalism."

As well as leading the print publication, Kevin will also be concentrating efforts to digitize and migrate NOW's 1,380,000 monthly print readers1 to its rapidly emerging nowtoronto.com digital platform. "We're in the midst of expanding and reorienting our editorial team to focus on more frequent daily coverage and increase our focus on local news and politics all on nowtoronto.com."

The second editorial appointment is the new Political Editor, Enzo DiMatteo. An award-winning writer, including the Urban Alliance on Race Relations Media Award and Association of Alternative News Media Award, since 1989, Enzo has worked with NOW to shape its editorial direction both digitally and in print.

"NOW's political coverage has long been a defining feature of the publication and I am looking forward to continuing NOW's place in important conversations taking place in our politics not only locally, but nationally and internationally as well," says Enzo. "It's a challenging time in the history of the planet and for news media in general and now more than ever we need alternative voices to inject a little balance to help us make real sense of the tumult going on around us."

References

1. Now Magazine Monthly Print Readership, Vivid Fall 2019 Study

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's weekly news and entertainment voice, published every Thursday. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading weekly publication that has defined and pioneered the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com are wholly owned subsidiaries of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: NowToronto Facebook: Now Magazine.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

MediaCentral (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is consolidating the over 100 million coveted and premium readers of the 100 Alternative Weekly newspapers across North America. Creating the most significant untapped audience of influencers in North America. By migrating these premium readers to Digital formats, MediaCentral will Monetize this massive market through: Events, Social Media, Programmatic Adverting, the use of Influencers and the building of on trend digital publications such as: eSports, Sneaker Culture, ESG, Psychedelics and Cannabis, to become a competitive global media publishing company.

www.mediacentralcorp.com Instagram: @mediacentralcorp Twitter: @mediacentralc Facebook: Media Central Corp.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect of the initial price range of MediaCentral's initial public offering, the over-allotment option and MediaCentral's intentions with respect to stock exchange listing. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guaranteeing of future results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including that the eventual offering price in respect of the initial public offering may fall outside of the price range provided in the registration statement and the prospectus. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in the registration statement and the prospectus for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. MediaCentral Corp. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Relations: Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]