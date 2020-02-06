NOW launches its 2020 Toronto Renters Survey and Resident Expert Column

Toronto's leading independent publication deep dives into resident rental issues

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - NOW Central Communications Inc. ("NOW" or "NOW MAGAZINE") a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. ("MediaCentral") (CSE:FLYY, FSE:3AT) has gone live with its inaugural annual rental survey where Toronto residents give feedback on what it's really like to rent in the city. The results will be published on March 26, across 800 newsstands and online at nowtoronto.com.

Toronto is facing an affordable housing crisis and average rents are increasing. NOW plans to use the survey results to help Torontonians better understand the realities facing renters in the Six and shape future reporting on housing. The issues being addressed through the survey span from the rising rent and low-vacancy rates to illegal evictions and the impact of Airbnb. The results will also help to unveil critical insights, such as: average rent by neighbourhood, the frequency of bidding wars and the percentage of renters who plan to buy homes and what kind of government action is needed.

The unique independent survey is the only one of its kind focusing specifically on renters in Toronto, as only NOW can. The survey is being spearheaded by veteran staff writer Samantha Edwards.

"In my reporting, I've heard so many stories about tenants facing massive rent increases, evictions, poor conditions and how frustrating it can be to find an apartment in Canada's biggest city given its low vacancy rate," says Edwards. "Statistics around specific tenant issues though, are thin; which is why we decided to launch the Renters Survey, to find real numbers and data to quantify Toronto's real housing crisis."

In addition to the rental survey, NOW is also launching a housing and real estate advice column: Resident Expert, which will appear online every two weeks on Thursdays, starting from February 6. Toronto is changing rapidly and living affordably and comfortably can be a significant challenge. Resident Expert is for readers who rent, own and are buying in the city and need practical advice. Send your queries about rent increases, condo fees, ghost hotels, roommate conflicts, moving, illegal evictions and more to [email protected]. NOW writers will talk to relevant experts to get the answers and solutions. We'll keep letter writers anonymous.

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. NOW is Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

nowtoronto.com Instagram: @nowtoronto Twitter: @nowtoronto Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an independent media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com.

MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium readers of the 100 alternative weekly newspapers across North America, creating the most powerful untapped audience of influencers.

For more information: www.mediacentralcorp.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR and EDGAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Media Central Corporation Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; Media Relations: Faulhaber Communications, Lexi Pathak, [email protected]