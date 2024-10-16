Now Available in Canada: Tactacam's Defend Cellular Camera for Property Surveillance

The New Cellular Camera Delivers Simple Security Solutions For Large & Remote Property Owners

DECORAH, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tactacam , the leader in innovative outdoor and hunting game surveillance technology, announces the launch of Defend, a new cellular camera designed to provide unparalleled security and monitoring without the need for Wi-Fi. Launched in the U.S. this past summer, Defend is now expanding its reach to serve Canadian consumers, providing the same advanced surveillance solutions for large properties, homesteads, remote locations, job sites and more.

Defend by Tactacam

Building on the success of its existing product line, including the highly acclaimed Reveal 3.0 hunting camera, Tactacam has developed Defend to meet the unique needs of property and equipment owners. Defend offers simple set up, comprehensive surveillance and peace of mind. Through an affordable data plan starting at just $5 per month, Defend delivers HD imagery and real-time updates directly to the Defend mobile app.

Defend's key features include:

Advanced Connectivity: No need for Wi-Fi or wall power! Stay connected with real-time updates and instant phone alerts via the Defend mobile and web apps.

No need for Wi-Fi or wall power! Stay connected with real-time updates and instant phone alerts via the Defend mobile and web apps. High-Definition Imaging: Capture detailed property visuals and any potential threat with photos up to 4k and videos up to 1080p.

Capture detailed property visuals and any potential threat with photos up to and videos up to 1080p. Rugged and Durable Design: Waterproof and resilient, Defend is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions.

Waterproof and resilient, Defend is built to withstand the harshest outdoor conditions. Enhanced Night Vision: State-of-the-art night vision capabilities provide clear imagery even in complete darkness for 24-hour all-season monitoring.

State-of-the-art night vision capabilities provide clear imagery even in complete darkness for 24-hour all-season monitoring. Long Battery Life: Powered by AA batteries, with optional accessories including a solar panel or rechargeable battery.

Powered by AA batteries, with optional accessories including a solar panel or rechargeable battery. Easy Installation and Setup: User-friendly setup process, no matter the conditions.

"After a successful launch in the U.S., we're excited to expand this offering to our Canadian customers, ensuring business and property owners across North America have access to our technology," said Kelly Hover, Chief Experience and Marketing Office. "We recognize the unique challenges our customers face in securing assets in remote areas or places without Wi-Fi. With Defend, they can have peace of mind knowing that their property is protected with the most advanced cellular camera technology available for simple security anytime and anywhere."

Defend retails for $249.99 CA with data plans starting at $5 USD per month. The new offering is now available at major Canadian retailers including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and at www.tactacam.com. Please visit the dealer locator on our website to find a retailer near you.

About Tactacam:

Since 2013, Tactacam, a U.S.-based technology pioneer, has enriched outdoor pursuits by redefining the landscape of cellular camera technology. Tactacam integrates cutting-edge research, app development, and proprietary digital technology to offer future-proof solutions that are useful, affordable, and innovative. The continued innovation of flagship models like Defend, the REVEAL X 3.0 and Pro 3.0 showcase Tactacam's commitment to user-friendly applications. Tactacam prioritizes customer support above all and empowers its customers to excel in their outdoor passions. You can learn more at https://www.tactacam.com/ or follow on social @defendbytactacam.

Media Contact

Paola Escalante

[email protected]

SOURCE Tactacam