Now accepting applications: CJF-Globe and Mail Investigative Journalism Fellowship

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The CJF-Globe and Mail Investigative Journalism Fellowship offers an early-career journalist an opportunity to sharpen their reporting and research skills while working on ongoing investigative journalism projects under the guidance of Globe editors and senior reporters.

Presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation and The Globe and Mail, the fellowship is open to Canadian journalists with one-to-five years experience. The fellow will work for a year with a senior team at the Globe in Toronto to produce investigative and enterprise journalism.

"For aspiring journalists, this is a unique opportunity to hone the reporting and research skills needed for investigative journalism and to have the gift of time to delve deep into stories," says Dennis Choquette, The Globe and Mail's head of enterprise journalism.

Fellow duties include reporting and writing, research, filing Freedom of Information requests, taking photographs, shooting and editing video, and designing on multiple platforms. This is a paid 12-month fellowship.

To be eligible, candidates should have had at least one professional news media job or internship at a daily news organization. The fellowship will begin in the fall of 2020.

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

