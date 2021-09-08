Novus Goes Contract-Free for Residential Internet Service and Guarantees Pricing for Three Years

Local Vancouver-Based Internet Provider Offers Fastest Residential

Internet Speed in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Novus, Metro Vancouver's largest, independent service provider of internet, TV, and home phone, have announced that they are now offering B.C.'s fastest residential internet with no contract, and prices guaranteed for the next three years.

Novus owns and builds their own Fibre Optic Network, allowing them to keep prices low and offer lightning-fast internet speed. Going back to the company's roots, the Vancouver-based service provider's no contract offering aligns with Novus' mission to bring the community flexible, reliable, and quality internet service at an affordable price point.

"We've listened to our customers and are thrilled to be providing the Metro Vancouver community with easy access to the fastest residential internet in the province, with no minimum time commitment and no need to worry about monthly price increases," says Kimiko Morgan, VP, Customer Relations, Novus. "With no contracts and three-year price guarantees, Novus is offering flexibility and the ability to handle whatever life throws your way."

With more people working from home and relying on fast-speed internet to keep up with video conferencing and catch ups with family, Novus' new offering couldn't come at a better time. Novus Internet plans also include Unlimited Data and Symmetrical Speeds, both of which are crucial when working from home or for students who are doing remote learning.

"In today's uncertain climate, Novus is thrilled to provide customers with an easy and flexible way to access the latest and greatest technology to do whatever it is they need to do at home - whether it's work or catching up on a video chat with family," says Roddy Ouano, Director, Marketing, Novus. "Offering no contracts and a price guarantee for three years adds to our belief that our Internet experience is so good, we don't need to lock our customers into contracts. We're confident they'll stay."

Novus continues to build out its Fibre Optic Network throughout the Metro Vancouver area, bringing its services to an additional 100 buildings each year. For more information on services and pricing, and to find out if Novus is available in your building, visit novusnow.ca.

About Novus

Novus is Metro Vancouver's largest, independent service provider of Internet, TV, & home phone. We've been around since 1996, when we answered the call for faster speeds at affordable prices, all the while providing great quality and amazing customer service. All of this is possible by having one of the largest fibre networks in Metro Vancouver and hiring amazing staff that are proud to service the communities they live in.

