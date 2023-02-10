NOVUS 360 IS LIVE WITH ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST HIGHER EDUCATION UNIONS

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a leading provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, announced today that one of the largest higher education unions in the United States has gone live with the Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 benefits solution. The client is leveraging the platform's comprehensive suite of customizable tools that will enable them to fully digitize and automate their benefits management continuum under one centralized system.

Covering close to 40,000 employees and retirees along with 80,000 dependents, the higher education union offers its members dental, vision, scholarship, and mental health benefits as well as group term life insurance. Having previously run their program using an outdated system, the client is excited to have made the transition to Novus 360's highly efficient and user-friendly software. All office employees have now implemented the new technology and are taking advantage of its features that include contribution processing, COBRA management, member dues payment, ad hoc reporting and more – while going forward, 32 chapter presidents and assistants will be able to easily access member data.

"We were pleased to have been selected and to fully implement our Novus 360 platform for this large higher education union," said CHS Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cosgrove. "Comprehensive's deep domain expertise and scalable platform advantage will automate their benefits while promoting better member engagement and satisfaction. We look forward to helping our customers continue to deliver on their mission of providing and delivering superior benefits and a streamlined workflow for their members."

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

Toni Haugh, Chief Marketing Officer