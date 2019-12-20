NovoCarbon Corporation Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, ("GLK", "NovoCarbon" or the "Company" TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL) regrets to announce the resignation of Mr. Paul Ferguson to enable him to take up other duties requiring departure from his role in GLK.

Jay Richardson, CEO, commented that "Mr. Ferguson has been uniquely significant in ensuring that the Company did not collapse with the resignations that took place on August 2, 2019. We thank him and wish him well in his next career." Mr. Richardson has taken on the additional role of Chair as a result.

The Company also reports that it is in receipt of a Statement of Claim from a former contractor alleging wrongful dismissal as an employee, a status she never had, which action the Company is defending vigourously.

SOURCE Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

For further information: James A. (Jay) Richardson, Chairman and CEO, NovoCarbon Corp., 416-410-JAYR [5297], [email protected]