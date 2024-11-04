NOVEMBER IS PANCREATIC CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

New research reveals a rising trend of pancreatic cancer diagnoses among younger age groups

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month this November, Pancreatic Cancer Canada looks to raise awareness and funds for research to combat the world's toughest cancer. Throughout the month, Pancreatic Cancer Canada will invite Canadians to support its fundraising efforts, participate in opportunities to drive awareness, and host a star-studded axe throwing event. The campaign culminates on November 21st when more than 40 landmarks across Canada – including the CN Tower, the Calgary Tower and the Olympic Park in Montreal - will be illuminated for World Pancreatic Cancer Day, an annual global event to raise awareness, honour those we've lost, and demand improved survival rates for those facing the world's toughest cancer.

PANCREATIC CANCER FACTS:

Pancreatic cancer is the third deadliest cancer, on target to become the second by 2030.

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 10 percent i – meaning 90 percent of those diagnosed will die from the disease.

– meaning 90 percent of those diagnosed will die from the disease. Emerging trends show that one of the highest rates of increasing incidence is among women under the age of 55 ii .

. Research also shows that Gen-Xers and Millennials are facing a significantly higher risk of developing pancreatic (and other cancers) than previous generations iii .

. In 2024, more than 7,100 Canadians will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. iv

Over the past 50 years, there have been only marginal improvements in survival – and yet it remains one of the most overlooked and underfunded cancers.

"We know that to fundamentally change outcomes for this disease, more must be done. A significant shift in thinking and investment needs to happen now," says Michelle Capobianco, CEO, Pancreatic Cancer Canada. "We're calling on Canadians to join us in raising funds and awareness. More awareness means more early detection, giving people more time. More funds dedicated to innovative research means more discoveries and advancements in early diagnosis and treatment. More support for patients and their families means a better quality of life. More people joining together to demand survival, not sympathy, means more progress and better outcomes."

"We learned so much during my brother's journey with pancreatic cancer," explains pancreatic cancer advocate, Sarah Illiatovitch-Goldman. "We learned about the importance of self-advocacy and education in navigating diagnosis and treatment. We learned about the value of a strong support network of family, friends, and organizations like Pancreatic Cancer Canada. And we learned that this disease is cruel and unfair – more needs to be done to prevent other families from experiencing the pain and loss we have suffered."

Donations in support of early detection or to honour a loved one, can be made here.

About Pancreatic Cancer Canada

Pancreatic Cancer Canada aims to shift the narrative around pancreatic cancer from the well-held notion that it is a death sentence, to it being a treatable and survivable cancer. That means instead of feeling sorry, we're attacking the disease on all fronts: by funding groundbreaking research into early detection and improved treatments, raising awareness around risk factors, signs and symptoms and providing specialized support services that address the unique needs of patients and their loved ones.

For more information about Pancreatic Cancer Canada visit pancreaticcancercanada.ca.

Learn about the risk factors and signs & symptoms: https://pancreaticcancercanada.ca/pancreatic-cancer/signs-symptoms/

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

