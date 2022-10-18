November 2-5 at Le Central: The Insectarium is organizing a tasting of gourmet bites to learn all about entomophilic gastronomy

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - From November 2 to 5, Espace pour la vie invites you to a unique gastronomic experience at the Insectarium's Entomo-miam kiosk located downtown in Le Central food court. In a relaxed atmosphere, come discover the benefits of entomophilic gastronomy, pick up recipes to try at home, and enjoy free gourmet bites created by renowned chef Daniel Vézina, in collaboration with local producers. Featuring both local products and edible insects, these bites are sure to delight your taste buds. Try the tapenade with mealworms, Gaspesian seaweed and Louis-d'or cheese from Saint-Élizabeth de Warwick (La conserverie du Quartier, Québec), the berlingot candies with ant syrup and balsam fir, the shortbread with pecans, crickets and linden honey as well as the almonds with grasshopper salt and lime (Maison Pra, Saint-Jerome).

Espace pour la vie (Camille Tellier) (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie)

To celebrate its first year of operation, the Insectarium is offering activities that promote insects through a series of artistic, scientific and... gourmet events! From November 2 to 5, come and make gourmet discoveries with your family or friends. This is an event not to be missed!

Entomo-miam kiosk: Tasting (free), recipes, audio capsule, and animation about entomophilic gastronomy! Le Central food court, 30 Ste-Catherine West, Montreal Wednesday, November 2, from 11 am to 2 pm Thursday, November 3, from noon to 8 pm Friday, November 4, from 4 pm to 8 pm Saturday, November 5, from noon to 8 pm

Entomophagy highlights

A common practice around the world

Two billion people worldwide consume edible insects on a regular basis.

There are more than 2000 species of edible insects in the world.

A sustainable food source

Producing 1 kg of edible insects requires 2 kg of feed and only 13 liters of water while it takes 8 kg of feed and 13,500 liters of water to produce a 1 kg increase in body weight for cattle.

It is estimated that raising mealworm generates 1% of the GHGs produced by raising beef cattle.

Healthy food

The nutritional value of insects is characterized by a high content of proteins and essential amino acids.

Insects are also a source of multiple vitamins and minerals, including B12 (Cobalamin), B2 (Riboflavin), B1 (Thiamine), calcium, zinc, iron and magnesium.

Caution: Insect products may not be suitable for people with shellfish intolerance or allergy. The products are safe for non-allergic individuals.

Quotes

"This mandate with the Insectarium not only introduced me to a culinary playground brimming with new flavours, it helped me develop a greater respect for insects. From a culinary perspective, it is a fascinating world that is within everyone's reach. It's up to us to explore it," says Chef Daniel Vézina.

"I am very proud of the Entomo-miam kiosk we are offering November 2-5 at Le Central as it is a perfect fit with our vision for the Insectarium to help bring about a society where insects are demystified and valued. At Espace pour la vie, we consider our museums to be more than a destination—they are actors of societal transformation in their own right. This time, the experience takes the form of culinary discoveries where people will be able to discover entomophilic gastronomy, i.e. food containing edible insects. With the help of chef Daniel Vézina, we are once again proving that this is a tasty, healthy and sustainable food", says Maxim Larrivée, director of the Montréal Insectarium.

Espace pour la vie

Espace pour la vie comprises the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious institutions of the Ville de Montréal form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Entomo-miam press kit / Espace pour la vie Insectarium press kit

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Media relations: Rosemonde Gingras, Rosemonde Communications, 514 458-8355, [email protected]; Source and information, Espace pour la vie: Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, 514 443-6801, [email protected]