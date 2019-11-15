November 19th is National Bereavement Day in Canada

OTTAWA, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - November 19, 2019, is the annual National Bereavement Day in Canada. On this day, the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) invites all Canadians to think about those who have passed away from our lives and help advocate for support at local, provincial and national levels for grieving Canadians.

"Grief impacts all aspects of our lives," and CHPCA is encouraging Canadians to cope with their grief by supporting each other through living and grieving. Our grief is a unique reflection of our relationships and is influenced by our past experiences, current circumstances, and the availability of support. Sharon Baxter, Executive Director of CHPCA says, "We live and grieve together, as loved ones, as families, as friends and as a community. Coping with our grief is not the same as forgetting. We can move on with our life and keep the memory of someone we lost as an important part of us. In fact, as we move through life, these memories can become more and more integral to defining the people we are".

As a society, we are so focused on prolonging life and curing illness that very little thought is given to what happens to us during our journey at the ends of one's life and to those we leave behind. CHPCA believes that it is essential for Canadians to understand that grief and bereavement support is for those who are grieving before, during, and after the course of a loved one's journey. CHPCA encourages Canadians to start early with advance care planning; that is, reflecting on and discussing their wishes with the people closest to them. Caregivers, families, and friends need more help to prepare to say goodbye and to live well while grieving the loss of their loved ones. Improving the process also means allowing caregivers and family members who have lost a loved one the time to grieve, to remember, and to heal.

"When someone dies we naturally grieve. For many of us grief impacts all aspects of our lives; physically, socially, emotionally, cognitively, and spiritually." says Sharon Baxter, Executive Director of CHPCA. ". Grief may impact our relationships and even cause us to lose interest in our usual social activities and hobbies. It may also affect our sense of meaning and purpose in life; and this reality has created the need to ensure information and resources on hospice palliative care and advance care planning are accessible to all Canadians; that resources are provided to those who need them in a timely fashion and in the setting of their choice, and that resources meet their care needs".

Grief and bereavement support is an essential element of all care at the ends of one's life. On this Bereavement Day, CHPCA provides Canadians with an abundance of helpful resources for those living with grief and bereavement. Find this year's resources at www.chpca.net/bereavementday and share them with your friends, family and loved ones who are experiencing grief.

About CHPCA

The CHPCA is the national voice for Hospice Palliative Care in Canada. Advancing and advocating for quality end-of-life/hospice palliative care in Canada, its work includes public policy, public education and awareness. Established in 1991, its volunteer Board of Directors is composed of hospice palliative care workers and volunteers from Canadian provinces and territories as well as members-at-large.

