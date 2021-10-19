Novari Surgical Wait List Technology to be Deployed at Brockville General Hospital

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Brockville General Hospital to implement its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

Novari Health's ATC software will be implemented at Brockville General Hospital. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system will provide these surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system, and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical and medical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"When someone needs surgery, our goal is to get them back to their best life, as soon as possible," says Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO at Brockville General Hospital. "Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, sadly, there more people waiting to receive this life-changing care. By introducing Novari's Access to Care system, BGH is helping individuals who are waiting by providing a more direct and comprehensive communication tool with surgical offices. This modern technology also opens future opportunities to improves access to care across our health system."

"These are challenging times. Surgeons and hospital administrators need modern digital tools to manage wait lists and meet the challenge. We are excited to be able to assist Brockville General Hospital in improving timely patient access to surgical care." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Brockville General Hospital

At Brockville General Hospital (BGH), we believe in achieving excellence together. We are driven by the needs of our community, and we collaborate with our patients, their families, and our partners to deliver the best healthcare experience. We provide a wide variety of services from Emergency to Surgical Services, Acute Inpatient, Rehabilitation, Complex Continuing Care and several Outpatient and Community Programs. Our Mental Health Program includes Acute Inpatient, Outpatient, crisis support and several community services (satellite locations). A member of the Lanark Leeds Grenville Ontario Health team, we are proud to support the health and wellbeing of over 170,000 residents across our region. To learn more about our growing and thriving hospital, please visit www.brockvillegeneralhospital.ca.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

SOURCE Novari Health Inc.

For further information: Maddie Crothers, Novari Health, 1 343-302-7385