Novari Health Launches Surgical Backlog Technology in Response to COVID-19 Crisis

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant pressure on global healthcare systems. Many surgical procedures have necessarily been postponed allowing hospitals and health systems to redirect their available resources to dealing with COVID-19 patients. Novari Health has launched new technology to help manage COVID-19 surgical backlogs in Ontario, across Canada, and around the world. For the first time ever, healthcare systems now have access to an innovative tool to help manage surgical backlogs with Novari's newest software solution.

In response to this elective surgical backlog crisis, Novari Health has launched the Novari Centralized Regional Surgical Wait List Management HUB ("The HUB"), consolidating real-time surgical wait list case information from hospitals across a region or province enabling coordination for the management of elective surgical services. The HUB allows healthcare systems to understand, in real-time, where patients are waiting for surgery and identify bottlenecks at various stages of the surgical process within a healthcare system. Using wait list management, analytics, and interactive mapping, this innovative software supports ministries of health, regional health executives, hospital leadership, surgical service managers, chiefs of surgery, and individual surgeons to manage and coordinate surgical services. Up until now, healthcare systems have not had a tool to provide this level of real-time information combined with surgical wait list management capabilities.

Ministries of Health, health regions, and hospitals across Canada have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a state-of-the-art, centralized regional surgical wait list management system, not only greatly elevates their capabilities to manage surgical backlogs but will have a dramatic impact on patients waiting for surgery.

For example, during the various waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the current Omicron variant wave, the Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and individual hospitals have postponed some elective surgeries to reallocate healthcare resources. Novari's HUB technology is complimentary to these efforts and aligns with the Ministry of Health's goal for a centralized regional surgical wait list management system.

The HUB builds on Novari Health's experience in implementing surgical wait list management systems at Canadian hospitals and our unparalleled subject matter expertise in understanding the complexity of access to care for surgical and other healthcare services. This is foundational work that will now enable the Novari engineering team to leverage artificial intelligence to help health regions coordinate surgical services and load balance demand against available surgical resources.

"Managing surgical backlogs worsened by the necessary cancellation of elective surgeries will require healthcare leaders to have accurate real-time information coupled with wait list management capabilities. The HUB aligns with and supports the efforts underway by provincial governments, regional health authorities and hospitals in improving access to care for Canadians." -John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston, Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest and fastest growing Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

