Novari Health Completes Implementation of Medical Imaging Referral Management Solution at Grey Bruce Health Services

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern medical imaging wait-list management and electronic workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical consults, surgery, and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"The Novari Health electronic requisition will improve our patient's ability to receive timely care by streamlining the administrative processes required for appointments. The electronic requisition is a valuable tool enabling us to be more efficient while focusing our time and attention on direct patient care. Congratulations to the team on this achievement!" - Rebecca Cummings, Vice President, Corporate Services, CHRO, Grey Bruce Health Services

"It is always special when an existing client turns again to Novari for additional digital technology. Congratulations to our friends at GBHS for another successful implementation." - John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

