NOVA TECH LTD and CYNTHIA PETION, File No. 2023-20
25 Aug, 2023, 16:22 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on August 25, 2023 setting the matter down to be heard on September 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 25, 2023 and Statement of Allegations dated August 24, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article