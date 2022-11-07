HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians have many reasons to show gratitude to our Veterans. Their sacrifice has helped us enjoy the lives we live today. Recognizing these contributions, many Canadians are dedicated to commemorate Veterans and their service. This support is particularly evident during Veterans' Week, when countless people volunteer their time and efforts to honour Canada's Veterans.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Darrell Sampson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, attended a ceremony to honour the following recipients of the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation from Nova Scotia:

Each year since its creation in 2001, the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation has been awarded to deserving Canadians who have improved the care and well-being of our Veterans or honoured the sacrifices they have made. Close to 1,200 individuals across provinces and territories have been awarded the Commendation over the past two decades for their volunteer contributions in service to Canadian Veterans.

"Too often, the vitally important work undertaken by volunteers to support and honour Veterans goes unnoticed. That's why it's a true honour for me to be in Nova Scotia today, to present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation – the highest honour that I can bestow – to these volunteers who have gone above and beyond to make the lives of our Veterans and their families better and thank them for a job well done. These Nova Scotians have truly made a difference in their communities and deserve to be recognized."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Today has been a privilege for me, being able to meet and thank these hardworking Nova Scotians. All across the country, Canadians like these volunteer their time and efforts to helping and commemorating Veterans. We are very grateful to all of the MVA Commendation recipients being honoured here today."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Since 2001, close to 1,200 people have received this award.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy— a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war— with the Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

