Nova Scotia Cohousing Development Attracting Ontarians Who Work From Home

Treehouse Village Ecohousing in Bridgewater, N.S.

BRIDGEWATER, NS, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - As demand for Nova Scotia real estate grows among Ontario buyers, a unique real estate development is standing out as the ideal place to work from home.

Treehouse Village Ecohousing is set to be Atlantic Canada's first cohousing community – a concept common to Denmark for many years and gaining popularity across North America. Cohousing is an attractive option for those who work remotely – you own your private home and also have access to an abundance of shared amenities, such as office space, common lounge and a childrens' playroom.

"Since our real estate listings for Treehouse homes became available on REALTOR.ca in February, many of our inquiries have come from Ontario," says Cate de Vreede, a founding member of Treehouse Village Ecohousing. "I'm hearing from families who, with the shift to remote working, feel free to explore other markets where their dollar stretches further and where they can find top quality of life for their children."

Allyson Rowley, a freelance writer currently living in Ontario, has purchased a home in Treehouse Village, expected to be move-in ready in September 2022. "Treehouse is an intentional community of like-minded people," she says. "We're co-developing the project together, so we're getting to know and trust each other before we even move in." Rowley says she looks forward to exploring Nova Scotia's natural beauty, living a slower pace of life, and benefiting from the many social opportunities the community will offer.

Treehouse Village is now 66% sold to members from across Canada, the U.S., and the U.K.

Treehouse Village will operate under a condominium legal structure and will feature fully-contained private homes as well as a shared common house and extensive outdoor space. Buildings will be designed to Passive House standards – with energy efficiency and sustainability top of mind – setting up Treehouse Village Ecohousing to become one of Atlantic Canada's greenest neighbourhoods.

Treehouse Village Ecohousing is situated on 15 acres of forested land within walking distance to downtown Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. The site will feature 30 private, energy-efficient homes and a shared, 5,000-square-foot common house containing a large kitchen and dining space, shared office space, fitness room, guestrooms and childrens' playroom. For more information, visit www.treehousevillage.ca

