Nova Scotia-based VIVEAU first beverage in North America to earn Clean Label Project Certification

"We want to help our drinkers live their best life, and challenge the status quo of what's currently available in the marketplace. VIVEAU is just fruit and water, and this Certification is another way we are committed to demonstrating our truth and transparency with everything we do," said VIVEAU co-founder and CEO, Ted Grant.

Early success with Costco signifies a major step towards expansion across North America.

"We are at a point in time when now more than ever, consumers are thinking about what they are consuming and how they are creating healthy habits and lifestyles for their families. VIVEAU is enabling this mindset and movement across this country. Retailers across Canada have embraced VIVEAU because of the transparency and quality of our product," says Grant.

"Clean Label Project evaluates products for heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers," said Todd Woloson, former founder of Izze Soda and Clean Label Project Board Member. "What's amazing about VIVEAU, is that they check all the CLP guidelines while tasting fantastic."

As Canadians, there is one more reason to celebrate this sparkling beverage. "By using only Canadian fruit, VIVEAU is a true celebration of Canadian agriculture and we are so proud to work with farmers across Canada," says Grant.

Launching during the pandemic required a shift in strategy, and in lieu of activations, events, or in-store trial opportunities, the company has taken to doing personal, contactless deliveries to leaders in the healthy living space to share this positive story. This unconventional approach has helped put all three flavours of VIVEAU in homes from St. John's to Vancouver with an incredible response.

The company is continuing to expand with all major retailers and foodservice providers across the country. For more information, visit https://www.drinkviveau.com/ and follow along at @drinkviveau .

About VIVEAU

VIVEAU is created by Fundy Drinks Ltd, based in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia. Co-founder Ted Grant is an experienced Michelin Star Chef, Food Product Developer and Senior Business Leader. He has worked on five continents supporting a variety of businesses and educational institutions with his vision, passion, and devoted work ethic. Co-founder, Hanspeter Stutz is the pioneer in the burgeoning wine industry in Atlantic Canada and founder of the well-known Grand Pré Winery. Hanspeter brings an unparalleled enthusiasm to every new venture.

VIVEAU entered the Canadian retail scene in Sobeys and Safeway stores, as well as several independent boutique retailers, in the Fall of 2019. VIVEAU's flavours include crisp apple cider, wild blueberry, and ripe cherry. The beverages are sold in 235mL and 750mL bottles.

ABOUT THE CLEAN LABEL PROJECT CERTIFICATION

Clean Label Project™ is a national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. For more information, please visit cleanlabelproject.org/about-us/ .

SOURCE Fundy Drinks Ltd

For further information: Katie MacMillan, Brand Manager, 902-440-0320, [email protected]