NOVA SCOTIA ADVANCES QUALITY OF MENTAL HEALTH CARE IN THE PROVINCE WITH GREENSPACE HEALTH

Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health aim to improve client engagement and outcomes with implementation of Measurement-Based Care

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenspace Health announces the launch of two new Measurement-Based Care programs with each of the health authorities in Nova Scotia.

The health authorities are paving the way to a higher quality of mental health care in Nova Scotia by strengthening Measurement-Based Care across outpatient mental health and addiction services. Measurement-Based Care plays an essential role in ensuring a strong understanding of treatment outcomes across the province and in enabling the continual improvement of quality of care and outcomes for all mental health services.

"A key strategic objective in our Direction 2025 plan is to produce sustainable positive outcomes for Nova Scotians", said Robert Graham, Director of Policy, Planning and Clinical Virtual Care, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health, "We always strive to improve the quality of information clinicians and clients have available to inform care. This pilot project will help us by tracking and regularly reporting on progress to continuously improve on care decisions and achieve the best outcomes for clients."

"The IWK Mental Health and Addictions program wants to make sure that we are working on what matters with children, youth and families and making a difference in their life and wellbeing", said Dr. Debbie Emberly, Psychologist, Advanced Practice Leader, Research, Evaluation and Outcomes, IWK Health. "Greenspace Health provides us with the technology to measure and track progress, in real-time, together with young people and their families throughout their care. The information that young people and their families share will improve their care and help us improve our services and enhance overall outcomes for young people with mental health and addictions needs."

Greenspace Health's platform helps clinicians, organizations and health systems use a data-informed approach to guide treatment decisions and achieve better clinical outcomes through:

Increased patient engagement

Improved clinician-patient communication and therapeutic alliance

Earlier detection of symptom/health changes

Enhanced coordination of care between multiple providers

Real-time evaluation of program outcomes and efficacy

"We're excited to be working with two of Eastern Canada's leading health authorities to help drive positive change in mental health and substance use care," said Simon Weisz, President, Greenspace Mental Health, "Client-centered measurement is one of the most important factors to drive reliable improvement in care. It helps inform treatment decisions, provides clients with a better understanding of their mental health and gives clients agency into their own care. When we implement Measurement-Based Care, we also see improved client-clinician relationships, with average therapeutic alliance scores above 85%. Our team is excited to work with these two health authorities as they innovate their approach to care and advance mental health services in Nova Scotia."

For more information on Measurement-Based Care, please visit greenspacehealth.com .

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health systems by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Its Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent evidence-based measurement into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results, while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Its Intake Module facilitates a more effective referral into mental health and addictions services. Greenspace's Measurement-Based Care solution has been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better coordinated care and outcomes. For more information, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com .

ABOUT NOVA SCOTIA HEALTH

Nova Scotia Health provides health services to Nova Scotians and some specialized services to Maritimers and Atlantic Canadians. Nova Scotia Health operates hospitals, health centres and community-based programs across the province with a team of health professionals, and works in partnership with community groups, schools, governments, foundations and auxiliaries and community health boards to create a healthier Nova Scotia.

ABOUT IWK HEALTH

The IWK Mental Health and Addictions (MHA) Program has a broad mandate to provide ambulatory services to the Halifax Regional Municipality and sub-specialized province-wide and Maritime wide services to children and youth with mental health, addictions and/or forensic needs. The IWK MHA Program provides a stepped model of care that includes a continuum of services ranging from health promotion & prevention, community outreach services, ambulatory clinic services, day treatment services, provincial inpatient rehabilitative services and provincial acute inpatients services. The MHA program offers services to children (ages 0-12), youth (ages 13-19) and pre- & post-natal women (the Reproductive Mental Health Program).

