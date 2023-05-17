NOVA ROYALTY RETAINS PI FINANCIAL TO EXPLORE OPTIONS TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

TSXV: NOVR

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") a copper and nickel focused royalty company, announces that the Company has engaged PI Financial as its financial advisor to commence a process to ‎explore, review and evaluate all options that may be available to the Company to maximize ‎‎shareholder value.

Brett Heath, Chairman of Nova, comments "Nova holds 22 royalties, five of which are on the top ten largest open pit copper development assets in the Americas. These royalties are on multi-decade deposits being advanced by some of the world's largest mining companies." Mr. Heath continued, "We believe copper has seen a significant amount of increased interest as a strategic metal and given the strength of Nova's portfolio we are confident that this process will help surface value for shareholders."

Nova will continue to pursue its normal business of building and strengthening its portfolio by acquiring high-quality copper and nickel royalties. The Company currently has C$15.5 million undrawn on its convertible loan facility from Beedie Investments Limited for making additional investments.

The Company cautions that there are no assurances that the evaluation of potential options to maximize shareholder value will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until the Board of Directors approves a specific transaction, concludes its review, or determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Changes to Board of Directors

Nova has accepted the resignation of Douglas Silver, Johanna Fipke, and Andrew Greville. The Company thanks them for their service and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

About Nova

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper and nickel focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1st-tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin Mining, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

