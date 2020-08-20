Nova Royalty announces filing of final prospectus and TSXV conditional listing approval

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company" or "Nova") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and obtained a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Nova also has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") subject to the completion of customary requirements, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once the Company receives final approval from the TSXV, the Common Shares of Nova will trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "NOVR". The Company will confirm the listing date for the common shares at a later date.

Nova's President & CEO, Alex Tsukernik, commented, "This marks a major milestone for Nova and its shareholders. Now with a clear path to go public, we are looking forward to becoming the premier royalty vehicle that provides focused copper and nickel exposure for investors. The TSXV listing will provide increased access to capital, liquidity, and give us the platform we need to scale our business. We want to thank all of our existing investors for their support and we welcome new investors into Nova."

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with copper and nickel exposure, key metals in the world's energy transition from fossil fuels to electricity. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and has obtained conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Nova, the listing of common shares on the TSX-V, and management's expectations regarding Nova's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated August 14, 2020 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

