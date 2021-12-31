Nova Mentis Welcomes New CFO Rebecca Hudson

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce Rebecca Hudson has joined NOVA as its Chief Financial Officer, adding corporate finance, accounting and risk management experience to the Company's management team.

"Ms. Hudson has a demonstrated track record of financial management and is known for being a strategic leader who has the necessary expertise to build operations and cultivate partnerships to deliver financial results. We are delighted she has joined our team and look forward to the guidance and leadership she will provide," says Will Rascan, NOVA's CEO & President.

Ms. Hudson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 23 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting, corporate finance, risk management, financial audit and corporate governance, serving a range of industries, including mining and exploration, oil and gas, cannabis, manufacturing and retail, and not-for-profit.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and use my experience to help drive corporate strategy and the Company's growth. I share NOVA's commitment to financial discipline and their passion for researching novel approaches to help treat neuroinflammatory disorders such as autism spectrum disorder, diabetes and obesity. I look forward to being part of the team and contributing to its success," says Rebecca Hudson, CPA, CA.

Ms. Hudson holds a Bachelor's Degree and a Masters of Accounting from the University of Waterloo and has served as CFO, and consulted for, a number of publicly-listed resource companies with projects in North and South America and across Europe.

NOVA would like to thank outgoing CFO Jamie Robinson for his 4+ years of service with the Company and wishes him great success moving forward.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to receive psilocybin orphan drug designation from both the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

For further information on the Company, please visit novamentis.ca or email [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board

Will Rascan, President & CEO

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Phone: 778-819-0244

Toll Free: 1-833-542-5323

Twitter: @novamentislsc

Instagram: @novamentislsc

Facebook: @novamentislsc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nova Mentis Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.