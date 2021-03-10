Nova Mentis Upgrades U.S. Listing to the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company that is a global leader in the emerging field of serotonergic psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective today, March 10, 2021.

"The up-listing of our shares to the OTCQB is an important corporate milestone and is expected to enhance liquidity and increase awareness of the Company for our U.S. investors. It will allow us to access a broader audience, which is an important component of our Company's development," said William Rascan, NOVA's President and CEO. "The increased exposure will be invaluable as the NOVA science team continues to further its clinical work to discover ways to treat autism spectrum disorder, including fragile X syndrome."

The shares will trade under the new OTC trading symbol "NMLSF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "NOVA" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol "HN3Q". In addition, the Company also wishes to advise that its shares are fully DTC eligible, which greatly simplifies its shares to be traded in the U.S.

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. With more compliance, reporting and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved transparency to enhance trading decisions.

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Nova Mentis on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of serotonergic psychedelic medicine, such as psilocybin and its related tryptamine derivatives. The Company is a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder and fragile X syndrome.

For further information on the Company, please visit https://www.novamentis.ca or email [email protected].

