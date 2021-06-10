Nova Mentis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond virtual conference on June 17, 2021.

"The conference is a great opportunity to discuss the potential for psychedelics to treat debilitating diseases that are not being met through traditional medicine, in the field of neuroinflammatory disorders such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, PTSD and especially autism spectrum disorder (ASD)," says Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board.

In his address, Dr. Hausman will be discussing the approach NOVA will use for regulatory approval of its proprietary psilocybin and other tryptamine derivative formulations. Recent positive preclinical and safety data will also be revealed, as well as ongoing regulatory submission steps with the U.S. FDA and the European Medical Authority (EMA).

His presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on June 17, 2021. Click here to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Hausman.

The Company is currently conducting a large-scale observational study to assess the gut microbiome, immune/inflammatory response and serotonin activity, as all these systems are likely involved in producing the variety of behavioural symptoms observed in ASD and fragile X syndrome (FXS). The research will lead to the development of a set of biomarkers to help differentiate subsets of symptomatic, as well as pre-symptomatic, ASD and FXS patients – an approach that currently does not exist in clinical practice.

Further, the Company has entered into a debt settlement agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue 1,513,306 common shares (each, a "Share"), at a deemed price of $0.08 per Share, to settle indebtedness of $121,064.52 (the "Transaction"). All Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

