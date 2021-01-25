Nova Mentis to be Listed in the First-Ever Psychedelic Index

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the world's first North American Psychedelic Index. Based on this index, The Horizon Psychedelic Stock Index ETF is expected to commence trading Jan. 27, 2021 under ticker "PSYK" on the NEO Exchange.

"NOVA is developing psilocybin and mushroom-based tryptamine derivatives for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), an unmet medical need. We have started a preclinical study in a rat model of ASD and are planning to begin psilocybin treatment of the animals in February 2021. Submission of an IND to regulatory authorities and Phase 1 human safety studies are planned for later this year," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board.

"We are making important progress as we bring psychedelic research into the 21st century using current medical advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and development of objective biomarkers to confirm therapeutic responses," he continued.

The North American Psychedelic Stock Index is provided by German-based index provider Solactive @ www.solactive.com

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of psychedelic medicine. The Company aims to become a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

