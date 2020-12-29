Nova Mentis Expands Psychedelic Drug Pipeline

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added two additional psychedelic compounds to its drug portfolio. NOVA has contracted with its U.S. partner to begin manufacturing the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), baeocystin and aeruginascin. NOVA is currently developing C-GMP API psilocybin at its U.S. partner's facility which has highly trained quality control staff on site and certifies all release testing prior to human studies. Per contractual agreements, NOVA has ownership of the API Drug Master Files ("DMF's"), which will be used for regulatory submission prior to commencing human clinical trials.

"The availability of greater than 95 per cent pure synthetic psilocybin, baeocystin and aeruginascin will allow the creation of unique combinatory formulations with potential therapeutic applications to various subsets of ASD," stated Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board. "Furthermore, the availability of these compounds will allow our collaborative scientific chemists to develop technology to deliver our proprietary formulations to organ systems outside of the brain. Are there tryptamine related therapeutic receptors in the small intestine, colon and liver that need to be discovered?"

Baeocystin is an analog of psilocybin and is found in most psilocybin mushrooms along with other minor tryptamine derivatives. Aeruginascin is also a tryptamine derivative and an analog of psilocybin, but it occurs naturally within a different mushroom, Inocybe aeruginascens. The pharmacological effects of both of these compounds are not well understood and anecdotal usage reports reveal different euphoric experiences.

It is theorized that psilocybin and mushroom tryptamine derivatives, such as baeocystin and aeruginascin, when utilized in concert, may produce what is referred to as an "entourage effect". This theory was proposed for cannabis compounds but essentially is applicable to other compounds within natural foods that work together to create unique effects and benefits.

Pending final production of the additional API compounds, NOVA plans to test their efficacy and potential "entourage effect" related therapeutic benefits in the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) preclinical rat model that was designed by Dr. Viviana Trezza at Roma Tre University, Rome, Italy.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of psychedelic medicine. The Company aims to become a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

