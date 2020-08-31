Nova Mentis Biotech Corp Signs Psilocybin Research Agreement with France-Based Physiogenex

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nova Mentis Biotech Corp. ("NMBC") has signed a Master Service Agreement with leading preclinical Contract Research Organization for metabolic disorders, Physiogenex.

"I am delighted to announce Nova's partnership with the team at Physiogenex," stated Dr. Aylia Mohammadi, President and Chief Scientific Officer of NMBC. "It has been a pleasure collaborating thus far with Dr. François Briand, Director of Research and Business Development and Dr. Thierry Sulpice, CEO/CSO at Physiogenex, in laying the foundation for our research and charting an efficient and valuable path forward. Nova Mentis' research into the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in metabolic disorders is very novel, and there is a paucity of data. At this preclinical stage, we must ask the right questions to understand possible mechanisms of action in gold-standard animal models with a wide range of tests to accelerate research from preclinical to clinical study. Physiogenex is highly skilled in the immunometabolic context we are investigating making them a great fit, and they share Nova Mentis' dedication to scientific innovation and integrity."

"We are honored to provide our expertise in metabolic diseases and our original preclinical nutritional models to demonstrate the potential of psilocybin for targeting immunometabolic disorders," said Dr. François Briand. "Nova Mentis' therapeutic approach is unique, and we are excited to be part of this pioneer project to bring additional treatment opportunities to patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, NMBC shall contract Physiogenex to conduct the first of two planned preclinical studies. The study covered in this agreement will determine the effect of a range of psilocybin doses on different inflammation markers in order to determine the effective dose to proceed with the planned metabolic study.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (formerly Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.) is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of health and wellness businesses. Key holdings include its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nova Mentis Biotech Corp., a R&D driven company focused on exploring the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in underexplored metabolic indications such as obesity and diabetes – Just Kush Enterprises, an Okanagan BC based, Health Canada Standard Licensed facility focused on the cultivation of premium, small batch, terpene rich Kush dominant cultivars.

