Nova Mentis Appoints Dr. Stephen Glazer as Director and Chief Science Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Stephen Glazer as Director, Chief Science Officer.

"We're proud to welcome Dr. Glazer to our team, as he brings passion, dedication and 30 years of medical experience to our Board. He is a national leader in his field and his quest to help patients with chronic conditions with unmet medical needs will be an asset to our company and the research underway," says Will Rascan, CEO & President.

Dr. Glazer began practicing medicine in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at North York Branson Hospital in 1994, and since then has been practicing as a board-certified specialist in Internal Medicine and Intensive Care Medicine in Ontario. He has become specialized in pre-operative risk assessment, has worked in the areas of cardiology and diabetes, and is recognized as a specialist in sleep medicine.

He is a specialist in bariatrics, the branch of medicine that deals with the study and treatment of people living with obesity. In 2010, Dr. Glazer became the Medical Director for Bariatrics at Humber River Hospital in Toronto. He sits on the board for the Ontario Bariatric Network, as well as on multiple committees. He is also the President of the Canadian Association of Bariatric Physicians and Surgeons.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with the team to help advance their clinical research program for neuroinflammatory disorders. Their novel approach, which includes using leading-edge AI technologies to accelerate the discovery of new therapeutics, is aligned with my scientific and medical interests, and I'm excited to add my expertise to the program," says Dr. Stephen Glazer, NOVA's Chief Science Officer.

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,100,000 incentive stock options ("the Options") to members of its Board, management team and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price $0.12 per share. 1,900,000 are valid for a period of 5 years and the balance are valid for a period of 2 years. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

