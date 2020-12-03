Nova Mentis Appoints Dr. Marvin S. Hausman as Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately. Dr. Hausman is the Chief Medical Officer of Pilz Bioscience Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of NOVA and is leading their research and development efforts in medicinal psychedelics. Dr. Hausman is an immunologist and board-certified urological surgeon with more than 30 years of drug research and development experience with various pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, Medco Research and Axonyx.

Dr. Hausman's plan is to assemble an Advisory Board composed of scientific thought leaders who can help advance the newly emerging field of psilocybin therapeutics.

"I want to have a visibly active Scientific Advisory Board whose scientific knowledge is complementary, creative and furthers the development of our psychedelic medicines portfolio," says Dr. Hausman.

"Following our acquisition of Pilz Bioscience, the Board is privileged to have Dr. Hausman Chair the Scientific Advisory Board and provide guidance as we develop and advance our portfolio within the medicinal psychedelic sector," says Will Rascan, NOVA's President and CEO. "Given his successful career as a surgeon and biotech business leader, with expertise in drug commercialization, Dr. Hausman brings an impressive resume of success and a wealth of experience and passion to the NOVA team. We are excited and gratified to be working with him on our new journey."

Pursuant to a consulting agreement with Dr. Hausman, the Company has issued Dr. Hausman 250,000 common shares. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (formerly Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd.) is a Canadian-based, public company whose focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of health and wellness businesses. Key holdings include its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pilz Bioscience Corp., a biotechnology company developing medicinal psychedelics for neuroinflammatory conditions with a significant cognitive component and high unmet therapeutic needs, initially focussed on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). - Nova Mentis Biotech Corp., a R&D driven company focused on exploring the anti-inflammatory effects of psilocybin in underexplored metabolic indications such as obesity and diabetes – Just Kush Enterprises, an Okanagan BC based, Health Canada Standard Licensed facility focused on the cultivation of premium, small batch Kush dominant cultivars.

