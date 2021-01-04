Nova Mentis Appoints Dr. Kyle Ambert to Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Kyle H. Ambert, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately. Dr. Ambert has also agreed to become a consultant to NOVA and will assist the Company in designing preclinical and clinical autism spectrum disorder (ASD) studies and analyzing their results.

Dr. Ambert is currently Director of Data Science at Nike, Inc., and has extensive experience in data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and applied analytics. His previous experience includes postings with the National Library of Medicine and Intel Corp. Dr. Ambert holds a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of the NOVA Scientific Advisory Board commented, "I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Ambert to our team. His enviable expertise in artificial intelligence and data science will be invaluable as we continue our research into autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Dr. Ambert's knowledge of applied machine learning and deep learning represents a major addition to the Company as we develop the novel, proprietary 'Pilz ASD Correlate', a statistically objective biomarker program to measure psychedelic treatment response."

As drug design and discovery becomes more personalized, machine learning methods are poised to become a central component of the pharmaceutical development workflow.

"I am honored to be asked to partner with a company doing such important work. By introducing machine learning and advanced analytics into NOVA's approach, I am confident we will contribute ground-breaking discoveries to improve the lives of ASD patients," said Dr. Ambert.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of psychedelic medicine. The Company aims to become a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

On Behalf of the Board

Will Rascan, President & CEO

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Phone: 778-819-0244

Toll Free: 1-833-542-5323

Twitter: @novamentislsc

Instagram: @novamentislsc

Facebook: @novamentislsc

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nova Mentis Life Science's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

For further information: on the Company, please visit https://www.novamentis.ca or email [email protected]