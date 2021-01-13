Nova Mentis Appoints Dr. Julia V. Perederiy, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Julia V. Perederiy, PhD to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Specializing in early-stage technologies and data-driven corporate strategy, Dr. Perederiy has scientific and commercialization expertise in biological innovation, from single-cell analytics to systems-level therapeutics.

"Dr. Perederiy is an established research neuroscientist whose experience will prove valuable in the upcoming preclinical autism spectrum disorder (ASD) psilocybin treatment study," stated Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board. "This study is designed to establish therapeutic doses of psilocybin that can be used in future human ASD trials."

Dr. Perederiy is an author of multiple peer-reviewed publications, including high-impact studies on brain plasticity in neurodegeneration and on the neurogenetics of autism. In addition to her academic positions, Julia is an experienced entrepreneur and management consultant, helping biotechnology companies with business planning, market research, and fundraising.

"I am proud to join NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board and to provide my scientific and strategic expertise as we continue to shed light on entheogens and their clinical potential to ameliorate complex socio-behavioral conditions like autism and chronic inflammatory diseases outside the central nervous system."

Dr. Perederiy holds Bachelor's degrees in Neurobiology and Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master's in Technology Entrepreneurship from University of Portland, and a PhD in Neuroscience from Oregon Health & Science University.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of psychedelic medicine. The Company aims to become a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

