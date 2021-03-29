Nova Mentis Announces Promising Research Results

Psilocybin formulation Modulates Anxiety-Like Behaviour in Rat Autism Model

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce, it has found early indications of a rescue effect with the use of psilocybin on anxiety-like behaviours related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

"The early results from this study are very encouraging and further validate our team's efforts to establish the therapeutic potential of psilocybin for ASD patients," said Will Rascan, President & CEO of NOVA.

Maternal prenatal exposure to valproic acid (VPA) has been shown to increase the incidence of autism in children. In rodents, VPA increases the prevalence of behavioural phenotypes associated with ASD.

To better understand the potential for psychedelics to ameliorate these autism-associated behaviours in the VPA rat model of autism, NOVA conducted a series of experiments to examine the effect of psilocybin on anxiety-like behaviour in the Elevated Plus Maze. This experiment was performed in cooperation with the laboratory of Dr. Viviana Trezza, Roma Tre University, Rome, Italy.

As expected, we were able to demonstrate that maternal prenatal VPA exposure induces autistic-like behaviours in the rat offspring, especially anxiety. Furthermore, we found early indications of a of psilocybin rescue effect on these anxiety-like behaviours.

An additional study, which is already in progress, is needed to confirm these findings. To further substantiate these initial results, NOVA has engaged well-known scientific research facilities to analyze the fecal microbiome and serum inflammatory biomarkers within the control and treated rat populations tested.

The overall objective of the study is to establish the efficacy of psilocybin in treating ASD, measure psychedelic drug response and establish therapeutic amounts of psilocybin to be used in an upcoming human trial.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome.

