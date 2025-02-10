NOVA Chemicals Appoints James "JT" Jones as Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced the appointment of James "JT" Jones as its new Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer, effective February 10, 2025. In this role, JT will lead the company's global supply chain and procurement operations, playing a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and supporting NOVA Chemicals' continued growth.

James "JT" Jones, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer, NOVA Chemicals Corporation (CNW Group/NOVA Chemicals Corporation)

With over 30 years of experience in supply chain management and procurement, JT brings a wealth of expertise in optimizing supply chain networks, driving efficiency, and forging strategic partnerships. His leadership will be crucial in enhancing NOVA Chemicals' ability to deliver innovative solutions and strengthen resilience in an increasingly complex global marketplace.

JT joins NOVA Chemicals from The Lubrizol Corporation, where he successfully led transformative initiatives that improved supply chain efficiency and established a robust procurement strategy that supported significant business growth. JT's deep knowledge of global markets and operational best practices will be integral as NOVA Chemicals continues its commitment to being our customers' first and best choice.

"We are excited to welcome JT to NOVA's leadership team," said Roger Kearns, CEO of NOVA Chemicals. "With his extensive experience and proven leadership, we are confident that JT will help elevate our supply chain operations, drive innovation, and position NOVA to lead in circularity, further enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our customers and partners."

As Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer, JT will focus on advancing the company's supply chain strategy, optimizing procurement processes, and enhancing collaboration with suppliers to ensure a resilient and efficient supply chain. He will also play a key role in advancing NOVA Chemicals' leadership in circularity and first quartile business performance, driving forward the company's strategic ambitions.

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

At NOVA Chemicals, our driving purpose is to reshape plastics for a better world by delivering innovative solutions that make everyday life healthier, safer, and more efficient. With a focus on outstanding research and development, our diverse portfolio enables our customers and their brands to create monomaterial products and packaging that are suitable for circular applications, including food packaging, heavy duty sacks, hygiene films, shrink and stretch wrap, e-commerce protective packaging, household bags and wrap, and trash bags and liners. Our employees work every day to ensure decisions and actions are made under our commitment to Responsible Care®, developing innovative solutions that enable the circular economy.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,600 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The NOVA Chemicals logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Responsible Care® is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

SOURCE NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals Media Contact: Samantha Peck, Manager, External Communications, e-mail: [email protected]; NOVA Chemicals Investor Relations, Chloe MacKenzie Eddy, Leader, Financial Reporting & Investor Relations, e-mail: [email protected]