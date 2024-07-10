Nova Celebrates its 100th Retail Location

EDMONTON, AB, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Nova") (TSX: NOVC) today announced the opening of Value Buds Belmont, in Edmonton, Alberta, which marks the Company's 100th retail location nationwide, and 62nd store in Alberta. This milestone follows Nova's recent retail expansion into British Columbia and marks a pivotal step in its overall growth strategy.

"We are pleased with the growth Nova has achieved this year, and the 100th store milestone is a testament to the success of the Value Buds banner," said Nova's Chief Executive Officer, Marcie Kiziak. "It's a full circle moment to open our 100th location in the same province where we opened our first store in 2018. Following the opening of our 100th store, we are also excited to announce our third store conversion in Vancouver following the Dutch Love transaction. We will continue to expand our national footprint into the key provinces of Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia, and anticipate further expansion into the prairie provinces throughout 2024. We will continue to prioritize high-quality real estate as we expand the Value Buds brand and deliver on our growth plan."

Subsequent to the 100th store opening, Nova opened its third Vancouver location, Value Buds Robson Street. Robson Street is a vibrant retail hub, located in one of Vancouver's most iconic areas with a rich history and cultural significance. In June, the company completed two additional store conversions in Vancouver, opening its first Value Buds retail location in British Columbia's coveted Kitsilano community, followed by the Marpole location near Granville Street. These openings further highlight the Company's tactical real estate approach.

To celebrate the 100th store opening, Value Buds Belmont will host a kick-off event this weekend, running from July 11 to July 14, 2024, located at 13524 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton, Alberta.

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently owns and/or operates 101 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its "Value Buds" and "Firesale Cannabis" banners. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

