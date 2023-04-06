Nova Cannabis Introduces Firesale Cannabis

The Company's new concept offers deep discounts and an opportunity to reduce industry waste

EDMONTON, AB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSX: NOVC) is excited to announce the launch of a new retail pilot concept, Firesale Cannabis, which offers outrageous discounts on cannabis as a way to combat industry waste and create a unique experience for value-conscious shoppers.

To be blunt, the amount of weed wasted each year is a travesty. Firesale reduces cannabis waste by offering quality products at prices so low, you will wonder why there is not a Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy outside the store. Excess inventories and the short duration of most Canadian cannabis products have created an opportunity for Firesale to offer an impressive selection along with a delightful lack of pretension and crazy markdowns that Nova believes will be unmatched.

"We saw a two-fold opportunity with the Firesale concept. First, to address the mass amounts of cannabis being destroyed each year, and second, to create a fun, straightforward cannabis buying experience for those looking for deep discounts," said Nova's CEO, Marcie Kiziak. "We recognize the need for unconventional solutions to address the issues that plague the cannabis retail and product sectors. Value Buds continues to be a disruptor in the space, and we believe the Firesale concept will be no different. We see our offerings as a tool that ultimately promotes a healthier industry while positioning ourselves as a valued partner for both provincial boards and licensed producers. There is space for a variety of pricing structures that serve a specific need."

Firesale's inaugural location opened in Calgary on April 5, 2023, with more locations to come in Alberta and Ontario. Keep up to date with all new store openings at www.firesalecannabis.ca.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently owns and/or operates 91 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its "Value Buds" banner. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

