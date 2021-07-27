Nova Cannabis Inc. Virtually Opens The Market
Jul 27, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Darren Karasiuk, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Cannabis Inc., ("Nova Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: NOVC), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 55 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc., (TSX: CLIQ).
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Darren Karasiuk, [email protected], Tel: 416-580-8768
Share this article