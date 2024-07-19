NOVA CANNABIS INC. ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE

EDMONTON, AB, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova") (TSX: NOVC) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

