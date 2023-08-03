NOVA CANNABIS INC. ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova") (TSX: NOVC) announced today its plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results ended June 30, 2023, after market close on August 9, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call on August 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. MDT to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial and operational results. To participate, please follow the instructions below.

CONFERENCE CALL

Call Access

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Webcast Access

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the following link:

https://services.choruscall.ca/links/novacannabis2023q2.html

Replay

The webcast archive will be available for three months via the link provided above.

A telephone replay will be available for one month. To access the replay dial:

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-6413 or International Toll: +1-604-638-9010

When prompted, enter Replay Access Code: 0322#

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently owns and/or operates ninety-one (91) locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its "Value Buds" and "Firesale Cannabis" banners. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

SOURCE Nova Cannabis Inc.

For further information: Marcie Kiziak, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Cannabis Inc., [email protected]