Nova Cannabis Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NOVC) is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders ("Nova Shareholders") of Nova common shares ("Nova Shares") held on June 20, 2024. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 17, 2024 in respect of the Meeting (the "Circular") which is available at the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.

At the Meeting, Nova Shareholders re-elected each of the four nominees listed in the Circular as a director of the Corporation to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed, and re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

The detailed results of the vote conducted by ballot are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Zachary George 48,696,949 98.44 % 771,551 1.56 % Marcie Kiziak 48,891,125 98.83 % 577,375 1.17 % Jeffrey Dean 49,177,743 99.41 % 290,757 0.59 % Ron Hozjan 49,177,717 99.41 % 290,783 0.59 %

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For Votes Withheld 49,539,324 99.88 % 57,659 0.12 %

Approval of All Unallocated Awards Issuable Pursuant to Nova's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

Votes For Votes Against 41,743,547 84.38 % 7,724,953 15.62 %

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing cannabis retailers with a goal of disrupting the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Corporation currently owns and/or operates locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its "Value Buds" and "Firesale Cannabis" banners. Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

For Further Information: Marcie Kiziak, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Cannabis Inc., [email protected]