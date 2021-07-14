Nova Cannabis Announces Graduation to the TSX

EDMONTON, AB, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Nova") (TSXV: NOVC), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for listing of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

"Nova is the only national cannabis retailer purpose-built to deliver everyday value to heart of the cannabis market - the value-conscious consumer that drives the majority of the market volume," said Darren Karasiuk, CEO of Nova Cannabis. "Uplisting to the TSX just months after completing our reverse takeover of YSS Corp. is a great milestone on our path to building one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers."

Nova's Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX effective as of the commencement of trading on July 15, 2021, and will continue to trade under the ticker "NOVC". In connection with the TSX listing, Nova's Common Shares will be concurrently delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. Holders of the Common Shares are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 55 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).



