SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Le Houillier as its new President, effective June 1st, 2024. With extensive business and leadership experience within the Volvo Group, Mr. Le Houillier will bring solid know-how and strategic vision to Nova Bus.

Paul Le Houillier has held several senior leadership positions over the past 20 years, namely Volvo Financial Services ("VFS") Global Chief Risk Officer, Senior Vice President of VFS for the Asia-Pacific Region and Senior Vice President and Managing Director of VFS China, VFS France and Renault Trucks Financial Services. Mr. Le Houillier joined the Volvo Group in 2002 and is currently Senior Vice President of VFS Region Central East and East, Turkey and South Korea. Paul was born in Quebec City and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Montreal HEC.

Mr. Le Houillier will be responsible for leading Nova Bus' strategic direction with the ambition of further strengthening the company's position as a key player in the transit bus manufacturing landscape and a leader in sustainable transport solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul Le Houillier to Nova Bus as our new President," said Anna Westerberg, Chair of the Nova Bus Board of Directors. "With his proven leadership skills and extensive business experience, Paul Le Houillier is well-positioned to lead Nova Bus into its next phase of growth and success."

Paul Le Houillier expressed excitement about joining Nova Bus and shared his enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead. "I am honored to take on the role of President at Nova Bus," he said. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Nova Bus to drive continued innovation, deliver value to our customers, and achieve our strategic objectives."

Paul Le Houillier succeeds to Ralph Acs, who is retiring from the Volvo Group on April 1st, 2024. Mr. Acs will remain part of the Nova Bus Board of Directors. Nova Bus extends its gratitude to Mr. Acs for leading Nova Bus over the past year and for his contributions to the Volvo Group during his time as leader of Prevost and Nova Bus. Krzysztof Trembecki, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Nova Bus will hold the position of interim President until May 31st, 2024.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

