SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract for a base order of 339 LFSe+, with 890 units in option, by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) acting as agent in collaboration with the Association du transport urbain du Québec (ATUQ). The LFSe+ is the 40' long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus. The contract value for the base order is CA$ 583 million and the value of the option order is CA$ 1,531 million, for a maximum potential contract value of close to CA$ 2,114 million. The buses will be delivered over a 3-year period starting in 2025. This represents on the most significant single order of electric buses in history in North America.

This milestone reflects the Québec government's commitment to electrify public transit with the goal of having 55% of buses on the road being electric by 2030 and every new bus purchase being 100% electric as of 2025. Several electrification plans have already been set in motion and Nova Bus is delighted to be the partner of choice in this transition.

Nova Bus is happy to have actively participated in the developments surrounding the transition to electromobility, as well as to be part of an ecosystem of partners committed to this societal project. This transition to sustainable transport will solidify Québec's position as a leader in the fight against climate change.

The ATUQ bid was launched on behalf of nine public transit authorities and one public transit organization in Québec, namely the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Société de transport de Laval (STL), the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC), the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL), the Société de transport de Lévis (STL), the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO), the Société de transport de Sherbrooke (STS), the Service de Transport en Commun de Trois-Rivières (STTR) and the Société de transport du Saguenay (STS), as well as exo.

Thanks to its long driving range, its reduced maintenance costs as well as the elimination of all pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), the LFSe+ in a first-choice vehicle for the transition to sustainable transport. The LFSe+ represents a smart mobility solution combining the Nova Bus LFS platform, a durable, proven structure that facilitates access for people with impaired mobility, with the latest innovations in electromobility and security.

The LFSe+ frames for this order will be built at Saint-François-du-Lac and the buses will be assembled at the Saint-Eustache facility, in Québec.

"Nova Bus is very proud to be a long-term partner of ATUQ and its members: we have delivered more than 6,000 buses in Québec since 1997," stated Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus. "We are honored to continue this collaboration by supporting Quebec public transit authorities in their transition to electromobility and to be part of this new chapter we are writing together to collectively contribute to the fight against climate change."

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

