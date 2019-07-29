Nova Bus is proud to announce a new order for two Electric Buses by Brampton as Part of the CUTRIC Project

The announcement completes the first phase of this ambitious plan to deploy electric buses in several Canadian cities. Including Brampton, Vancouver and York Region, was made today in the presence of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Mr. Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, several MPs and Mr. Michael Coote, Regional Sales Manager of Nova Bus.

Nova Bus has been working with CUTRIC since 2016 on the Canada-wide project to integrate electric buses and the charging infrastructure of different manufacturers into public transit systems. The goal of this project is to help municipalities make the most of the major investments required for electric transit, including making electric buses and manufacturers' charging stations compatible with each other. The standardization of infrastructure and equipment gives more flexibility to transport companies, to the greatest benefit of our planet.

"This partnership confirms Nova Bus' leading role in the Canadian electromobility market. We are very proud to be part of this program, the first of its kind in the world. This will help making Canada and its metropolitan networks, world leaders in sustainable urban transportation. We are pleased that our expertise is recognized and, above all, that we can contribute to the multiple efforts put in place with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases. While offering passengers quality, reliable, safe and environmentally friendly buses," said Martin Larose, Vice-President and General manager, Nova Bus.

"The Pan-Canadian Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial is a unique partnership model involving multiple levels of government, bus manufacturers, system integrators and funding partners collaborating in an unprecedented way on breakthrough technology to improve the environment. We are proud to be the lead transit agency in the planning and execution of this trial in partnership with the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC). This project positions the City of Brampton to establish the largest single global deployment of standardized and fully interoperable battery electric buses and high powered overhead on-route charging systems," said Alex Milojevic, General Manager, Brampton Transit.

It should be noted that Nova Bus LFSe buses offer reduced maintenance costs and greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to their electric motor system; powered by an integrated battery system. In addition, integrated systems such as doors, air-conditioning systems as well as power steering are electric.

Designed on the proven LFSe platform, the Nova Bus LFSe features a propulsion system that emits no GHG emissions and offers a better user experience through quieter and smoother driving. The fast and fully automatic recharging component of the batteries maintains a high level of efficiency. The Nova Bus LFSe has distinguished itself in all circumstances and events with all possible weather conditions in North America.

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

