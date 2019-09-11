Nova Bus Delivers Two Electric Buses in Vancouver as Part of the CUTRIC Project

"Nova Bus is a Canadian leader in the electromobility market and we are honored to be part of the CUTRIC program, the first of its kind in the world. We are pleased that our expertise is recognized and, above all, that we can contribute to the multiple efforts put in place to reduce greenhouse gases while offering passengers of TransLink in Vancouver a top quality, reliable, safe and environmentally friendly buses," said Martin Larose, Vice-President and General manager, Nova Bus.

"We are proud to be working with Nova Bus to introduce the first ever battery-electric buses in Western Canada," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. "This continued partnership will help lead the charge toward the electrification of transit worldwide."

Nova Bus's collaboration with CUTRIC began in 2016 with a desire to help municipalities make the most of the major investments that electric public transit requires, in particular by making electric buses and manufacturers' charging stations cross-compatible. The goal is to standardize infrastructure and equipment to a certain extent in order to give transportation companies more flexibility.

"Everyone in the industry is watching Canada now. This launch solidifies Canada's position as a global leader in the electrification of transportation, with the first ever interoperable charging system. The investments made to see this project come to life are helping Translink and Canada achieve their ambitious goals for greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions through technology innovation," added Josipa G. Petrunic, Executive Director and CEO of CUTRIC.

About Nova Bus's LFSe Model

Designed on the proven LFSe platform, the Nova Bus LFSe features a propulsion system that emits no GHG emissions and offers a better user experience through quieter and smoother driving. The fast and fully automatic recharging component of the batteries maintains a high level of efficiency. The Nova Bus LFSe has distinguished itself in all circumstances and events with all possible weather conditions in North America.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

More information about the initiative can be found on the CUTRIC website at www.cutric-crituc.org.

SOURCE Nova Bus

For further information: please contact Emmanuelle Toussaint at 581-994-1951 or by email at emmanuelle.toussaint@volvo.com.

