Nova Bus celebrates its 10th anniversary in New York State

"Every day for the past 10 years in Plattsburgh, we at Nova Bus have tackled the daily challenge of making a social, economic and environmental difference. With the recent launch of the LFSe+, our new long-range 100% electric bus with dual charging options powered by BAE Systems, we can bring this challenge to another level. We are a passionate team – our employees are the best and we know that's the reason why we succeed in delivering the best buses to our customers all over the country," said Greg Cody, Plattsburgh's plant manager.

"Nova Bus is more to us than a major economic presence," added Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. "It is a centerpiece of our development of an international cluster of more than fifty transportation equipment manufacturers employing some 9,000 people. And as it continues to make us proud, winning and fulfilling contracts across North America, Nova Bus is now positioning Plattsburgh at the heart of new electric bus technology. We thank Nova Bus and Volvo Group for their continued confidence and partnership, and know the best is yet to come. Onward and upward!"

"Nova Bus has been doing business in the United States for many years. Our operations generate significant economic activity, such as the creation of several suppliers whose existence depends on Nova Bus operations. The business partnership we have with these suppliers has created hundreds of more jobs and consequently contributed to US economic growth," concluded Martin Larose, Vice-President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses, hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

