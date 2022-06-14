SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is delighted to announce its largest electric bus contract to date in Canada. It has been awarded a contract for up to 60 LFSe+, the 40' long-range 100% battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by Halifax Transit. The Halifax Regional Council has authorized the purchase of up to 30 of those electric buses in years 2022-2023 and up to 30 more in years 2023-2024.

This is the first purchase of fully electric buses for Halifax Transit. The decision to choose battery electric buses is in line with the city's HalifACT goals, a transformational climate action plan to achieve net-zero emissions across the municipality by 2050 and enhance the resiliency of their community, infrastructure, and environment against the impacts of a changing climate. It also reflects the transit agency's goal of electrifying 50% of its fleet by 2028. Halifax Transit currently has 255 Nova Bus vehicles in its fleet and has been a partner of Nova Bus for more than 10 years.

With an electric drive motor coupled with BAE Systems' next-generation power electronics focused on efficiency, the Nova Bus LFSe+ electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus' proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies.

"We are extremely proud to partner with Halifax Transit for its first major order of fully electric buses," said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "We strongly believe in supporting transit agencies with their transition to electromobility in order to achieve our collective goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We couldn't be happier to be part of the solution by accompanying our long-term customer Halifax Transit on this journey and to support the Halifax Regional Municipality in its efforts towards a zero-emission economy."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

SOURCE Nova Bus

